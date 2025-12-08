Brett White betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Brett White of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Brett White finished tied for 96th at eight over par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
White's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T96
|73-75-69-71
|+8
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In White's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 96th after posting a score of eight over par.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine under par.
White's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|67-69-71-73
|-8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
White's recent performances
- White's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 67th with a score of eight under par.
- White has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- White has averaged -0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
White's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.169
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.332
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.123
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.305
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.319
|-0.038
White's advanced stats and rankings
- White posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.169 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards was recorded.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, White sported a -0.332 mark. He recorded a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, White delivered a 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he recorded a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he broke par 25.00% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.74%.
All stats in this article are accurate for White as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
