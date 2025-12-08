PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
21M AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles practices bunker shots at the practice range prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles practices bunker shots at the practice range prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Dec. 11-14 in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Kohles' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-71-79+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-69-69-72-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2067-69-69-67-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2669-69-72-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2066-69-67-67-1541
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT868-72-70-66-440
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-66-70-71-89.3

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kohles has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1610.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6560.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0160.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.529-0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2720.286

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.161 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.656 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 72.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Kohles has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: Preview final chance at PGA TOUR cards at Q-School

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Daniel Summerhays betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW