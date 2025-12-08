Ben Kohles betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Kohles has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.

Kohles has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.