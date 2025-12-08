Ben Kohles betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ben Kohles practices bunker shots at the practice range prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Dec. 11-14 in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Kohles' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-71-79
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|41
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-72-70-66
|-4
|40
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|9.3
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.161
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.656
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.016
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.529
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.272
|0.286
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.161 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.656 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 72.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kohles has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.