Beau Breault betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Beau Breault has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on earning PGA TOUR status at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Breault at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Breault's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Breault's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 28, 2025Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT3067-68-68-70-729.183
    Sept. 21, 2025Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret LimitedMC73-68+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025ATB ClassicT570-67-65-70-16105.000
    Aug. 31, 2025CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center8066-70-69-79E2.000
    Aug. 24, 2025Manitoba OpenMC71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025BioSteel ChampionshipT5468-64-72-68-85.975
    Aug. 3, 2025Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM AggregatesMC67-71-4--
    July 27, 2025Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine ApartmentsT3867-67-68-70-1614.056
    July 13, 2025Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsT1065-66-63-70-1667.500
    July 6, 2025Explore NB OpenT1569-66-69-67-1353.000

    Breault's recent performances

    • Breault has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ATB Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.

    Breault's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Breault's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date statistics are available for Breault for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Breault as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

