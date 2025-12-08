Myles Creighton betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Myles Creighton of Canada reacts to an approach shot on the third hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. Creighton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 88th at 7-over.
Creighton's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T88
|74-77-69-67
|+7
|2023
|T45
|70-68-72-70
|E
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Creighton's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 88th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Creighton's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 45th at even par.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Creighton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|T57
|71-68-71-70
|E
|--
Creighton's recent performances
- Creighton's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 57th at the RBC Canadian Open with a score of even par.
- Creighton has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Creighton has averaged -0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Creighton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.035
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.068
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.185
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.430
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.858
|-0.653
Creighton's advanced stats and rankings
- Creighton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.035 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Creighton sported a -0.068 mark. He posted a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Creighton delivered a 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Creighton as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
