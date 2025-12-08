PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Myles Creighton betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Myles Creighton of Canada reacts to an approach shot on the third hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. Creighton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 88th at 7-over.

    Latest odds for Creighton at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Creighton's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T8874-77-69-67+7
    2023T4570-68-72-70E

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Creighton's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 88th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Creighton's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 45th at even par.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Creighton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-69E--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenT5771-68-71-70E--

    Creighton's recent performances

    • Creighton's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 57th at the RBC Canadian Open with a score of even par.
    • Creighton has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Creighton has averaged -0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Creighton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.035-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.068-0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1850.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4300.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.858-0.653

    Creighton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Creighton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.035 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Creighton sported a -0.068 mark. He posted a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Creighton delivered a 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Creighton as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

