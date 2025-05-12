PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 11, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele returns to the PGA Championship as the defending champion, having claimed victory in 2024 with an impressive 21-under performance. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the PGA Championship.

    Schauffele's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024162-68-68-65-21
    2023T1872-72-71-67+2
    2022T1368-73-69-70E
    2021MC73-77+6
    2020T1066-70-69-67-8

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 21-under.
    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-69-69-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1869-68-71-67-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT873-69-70-71-5188.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1270-68-75-66-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7272-71-77-81+135.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4077-71-75-69+418.750
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3072-70-66-67-1731.750
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4173-65-68-69-5--
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT470-64-71-68-19--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT569-73-67-71-8--

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.320-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.8210.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.155-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.244-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.102-0.129

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sports a 0.821 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
    • Schauffele currently ranks 54th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 469 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
