Xander Schauffele betting profile: PGA Championship
Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 11, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to the PGA Championship as the defending champion, having claimed victory in 2024 with an impressive 21-under performance. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Schauffele's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|2023
|T18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|2022
|T13
|68-73-69-70
|E
|2021
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|2020
|T10
|66-70-69-67
|-8
At the PGA Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 21-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|188.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|70-68-75-66
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|72-71-77-81
|+13
|5.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|77-71-75-69
|+4
|18.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T30
|72-70-66-67
|-17
|31.750
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T41
|73-65-68-69
|-5
|--
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-64-71-68
|-19
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T5
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|--
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.320
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.821
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.155
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.244
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.102
|-0.129
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sports a 0.821 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
- Schauffele currently ranks 54th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 469 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the PGA Championship.
