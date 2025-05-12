Viktor Hovland betting profile: PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland of Norway hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland returns to Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. The Norwegian will look to improve on his third-place finish in last year's tournament.
Hovland's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|2023
|T2
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|2022
|T41
|70-70-75-70
|+5
|2021
|T30
|69-75-75-71
|+2
|2020
|T33
|68-71-73-66
|-2
At the PGA Championship
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 18-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-70-71-70
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-69-73-73
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|1
|70-67-69-67
|-11
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-68
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|65-70-73-70
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T36
|70-69-68-70
|-15
|22.500
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T12
|69-71-65-66
|-15
|--
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Hovland has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.050
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.686
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.417
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.199
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.120
|0.651
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland is sporting a 0.686 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland is delivering a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- Hovland has accumulated 711 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.