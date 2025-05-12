PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland returns to Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. The Norwegian will look to improve on his third-place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the PGA Championship.

    Hovland's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024368-66-66-66-18
    2023T268-67-70-68-7
    2022T4170-70-75-70+5
    2021T3069-75-75-71+2
    2020T3368-71-73-66-2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-70-71-70E9.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-68-68-69-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-69-73-73-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship170-67-69-67-11500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-68+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-72+5--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC73-76+5--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2265-70-73-70-1038.273
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3670-69-68-70-1522.500
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT1269-71-65-66-15--

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Hovland has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.050-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6860.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.417-0.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.1990.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1200.651

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland is sporting a 0.686 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hovland is delivering a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Hovland has accumulated 711 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

