Wyndham Clark betting profile: PGA Championship
Wyndham Clark talks with his caddie John Ellis before hitting a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark heads to Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship, which runs from May 15-18. Clark looks to improve upon his previous performances at this major championship.
Clark's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2023
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|2021
|T75
|75-74-72-77
|+10
|2020
|MC
|71-73
|+4
At the PGA Championship
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 75th at 10-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|65-70-69-72
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|76-68-75-74
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|69-68-64-64
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|67-71-76-74
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T31
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|29.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|74-73-71-72
|+2
|4.625
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 0.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.035
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.174
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.228
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.173
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.263
|0.719
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.035 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.174 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 340 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the PGA Championship.
