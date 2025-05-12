Wyndham Clark betting profile: PGA Championship

Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.035 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.174 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.