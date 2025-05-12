PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark talks with his caddie John Ellis before hitting a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark talks with his caddie John Ellis before hitting a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark heads to Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship, which runs from May 15-18. Clark looks to improve upon his previous performances at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Clark at the PGA Championship.

    Clark's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-75+4
    2023MC77-71+8
    2021T7575-74-72-77+10
    2020MC71-73+4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 75th at 10-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-70-70+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2765-70-69-72-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4676-68-75-74+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT569-68-64-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D72E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2267-71-76-74E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3170-72-74-71-129.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1664-73-69-67-1149.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7374-73-71-72+24.625

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 0.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.035-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.1740.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.2280.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1730.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2630.719

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.035 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.174 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 340 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW