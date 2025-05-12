Cam Young betting profile: PGA Championship

Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.651 mark that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 61.65% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Young is delivering a 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 23.44% of the time.