Cam Young betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Cameron Young hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Cam Young returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18. Young will look to improve upon his tied for 63rd finish in last year's event.
Young's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|2022
|T3
|71-67-67-71
|-4
At the PGA Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 4-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-70-68-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-70-68-73
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-70-74-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|70-70-81-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|82-71
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|74-64-66-67
|-13
|60.667
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Young has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.060
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.651
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.027
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.425
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.193
|-0.461
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.651 mark that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 61.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young is delivering a 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 23.44% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 468 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.