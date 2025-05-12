PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cam Young betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Cam Young returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18. Young will look to improve upon his tied for 63rd finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Young at the PGA Championship.

    Young's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6369-71-70-71-3
    2023MC74-75+9
    2022T371-67-67-71-4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 4-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-70-68-66-10187.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-70-68-73-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-70-74-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6170-70-81-73+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC82-71+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1274-64-66-67-1360.667

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Young has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.060-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.651-0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0270.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4250.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.193-0.461

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.651 mark that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 61.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young is delivering a 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 23.44% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 468 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

