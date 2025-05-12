PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Hossler will be looking to improve on his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the PGA Championship.

    Hossler's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-72+2
    2023T4071-70-74-71+6
    2022T6969-71-78-73+11

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 40th at 6-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6569-68-69-76-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6071-70-73-81+74.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-69-76-73+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5070-69-77-73+113.875
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-67-70-70-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3275-63-67-71-822.875

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 10-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.937 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged -1.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.521-0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.447-0.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4390.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1330.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.397-1.003

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.521 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler has sported a -0.447 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 175th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.81, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
    • Hossler has accumulated 178 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

