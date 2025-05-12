Beau Hossler betting profile: PGA Championship

Hossler had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 10-under.

Hossler has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.937 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hossler has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.