PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy competes in the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18, 2025 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is McGreevy's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-71-66-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-69-75-74-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5472-69-72-73+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2068-71-70-75-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4076-72-73-71+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT469-68-64-67-16122.500

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.290-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2970.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.1200.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0110.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4550.041

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.297 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
    • McGreevy has accumulated 293 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW