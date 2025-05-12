Max McGreevy betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy competes in the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18, 2025 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is McGreevy's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-71-66-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-69-75-74
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|76-72-73-71
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T4
|69-68-64-67
|-16
|122.500
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McGreevy has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.290
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.297
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.120
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.011
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.455
|0.041
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.297 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
- McGreevy has accumulated 293 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.