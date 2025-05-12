Max McGreevy betting profile: PGA Championship

McGreevy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.

McGreevy has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.