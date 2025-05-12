PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard competes in the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Gerard's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4269-71-68-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-69-71-69-834.300
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open273-66-74-69-6300.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open965-65-68-68-1480.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-73-69-75+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-69-69-78E17.625
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC67-75-2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2568-66-68-71-1131.000

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
    • Gerard has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 1.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.094-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3870.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green980.0050.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4180.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9041.152

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.387 ranks 36th on TOUR this season. He is hitting 65.97% of greens in regulation, ranking 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Gerard has a 0.094 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR this season. His average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 80th.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
    • Gerard has accumulated 628 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.00% ranks 45th on TOUR, while he breaks par on 23.03% of holes, ranking 60th in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

