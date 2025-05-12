Ryan Gerard betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Ryan Gerard hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard competes in the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Gerard's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-69-71-69
|-8
|34.300
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|73-66-74-69
|-6
|300.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|9
|65-65-68-68
|-14
|80.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-73-69-75
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-69-69-78
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|68-66-68-71
|-11
|31.000
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
- Gerard has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 1.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.094
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.387
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|0.005
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.418
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.904
|1.152
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.387 ranks 36th on TOUR this season. He is hitting 65.97% of greens in regulation, ranking 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Gerard has a 0.094 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR this season. His average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 80th.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
- Gerard has accumulated 628 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.00% ranks 45th on TOUR, while he breaks par on 23.03% of holes, ranking 60th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.