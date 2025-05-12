Ben Griffin betting profile: PGA Championship
Ben Griffin watches a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin returns to the PGA Championship after withdrawing from the event in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|73
|-
|2023
|MC
|75-72
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting a 73 in the first round.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|66-70-72-70
|-2
|14.300
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-76-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|75-72-72-74
|+5
|15.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T4
|68-65-66-69
|-16
|122.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T4
|67-65-67-67
|-18
|122.500
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.430 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.131
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.239
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.091
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.041
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.420
|0.430
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.239 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin is delivering a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 859 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the PGA Championship.
