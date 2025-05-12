PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin watches a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin watches a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin returns to the PGA Championship after withdrawing from the event in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the PGA Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD73-
    2023MC75-72+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting a 73 in the first round.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4666-70-72-70-214.300
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-76-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1870-67-68-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4575-72-72-74+515.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT468-65-66-69-16122.500
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT467-65-67-67-18122.500

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.430 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1310.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2390.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.091-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.041-0.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4200.430

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.239 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin is delivering a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 859 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

