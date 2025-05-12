Victor Perez betting profile: PGA Championship
Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Victor Perez returns to the PGA Championship, which will be held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Perez looks to improve on his previous performances in this major championship.
Victor Perez's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|2023
|T12
|70-72-69-69
|E
|2021
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|2020
|T22
|70-69-69-68
|-4
At the PGA Championship
- In Perez's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Perez's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at even par.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Victor Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-66-70
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-69-73
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|66-69-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-70-73-69
|-3
|36.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T72
|67-69-72-76
|E
|2.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
Victor Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Perez has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five starts.
- He has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
- Perez has averaged 0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts.
Victor Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.286
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.333
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.251
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.061
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.430
|0.294
Victor Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sports a 0.333 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Perez has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Bogey Avoidance, Perez ranks 19th on TOUR with a rate of 13.07%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the PGA Championship.
