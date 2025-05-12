PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez returns to the PGA Championship, which will be held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Perez looks to improve on his previous performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Perez at the PGA Championship.

    Victor Perez's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC79-71+8
    2023T1270-72-69-69E
    2021MC78-72+6
    2020T2270-69-69-68-4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Perez's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Perez's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at even par.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Victor Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-66-70-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-69-73-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1866-69-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-70-73-69-336.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-68-66-70-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT7267-69-72-76E2.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--

    Victor Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Perez has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five starts.
    • He has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
    • Perez has averaged 0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts.

    Victor Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2860.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3330.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.251-0.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0610.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4300.294

    Victor Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sports a 0.333 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Perez has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Bogey Avoidance, Perez ranks 19th on TOUR with a rate of 13.07%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the PGA Championship.

