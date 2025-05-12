Victor Perez betting profile: PGA Championship

Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sports a 0.333 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.

Perez has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 126th on TOUR.