Harris English betting profile: PGA Championship
Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 11, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Harris English returns to the PGA Championship, taking place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. English looks to improve on his recent performances in this major tournament.
English's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|2021
|T64
|75-74-75-72
|+8
|2020
|T19
|69-71-69-66
|-5
At the PGA Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 11-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 19th at 5-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|65-70-68-68
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|70-73-73-68
|-4
|125.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|72-64-66-68
|-10
|41.167
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-66-76-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|75-71-69-71
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|68-76-74-72
|+2
|4.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|68-73-66-73
|-8
|500.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|70-68-69-69
|-12
|10.438
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 8-under.
- English has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.137
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.148
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.156
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.441
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.275
|0.078
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.137 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a -0.148 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- English has accumulated 876 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the PGA Championship.
