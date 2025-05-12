PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Harris English betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 11, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Harris English returns to the PGA Championship, taking place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. English looks to improve on his recent performances in this major tournament.

    Latest odds for English at the PGA Championship.

    English's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1868-67-68-70-11
    2023MC74-75+9
    2021T6475-74-75-72+8
    2020T1969-71-69-66-5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In English's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 19th at 5-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1165-70-68-68-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6670-69-72-72-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1270-73-73-68-4125.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1872-64-66-68-1041.167
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-66-76-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2475-71-69-71-238.071
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7368-76-74-72+24.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance Open168-73-66-73-8500.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4370-68-69-69-1210.438

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 8-under.
    • English has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1370.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.148-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.156-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4410.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2750.078

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.137 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a -0.148 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
    • English has accumulated 876 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

