Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: PGA Championship

Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: PGA Championship

    Tyrrell Hatton returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Hatton looking to improve on his recent performances in this major event.

    Latest odds for Hatton at the PGA Championship.

    Hatton's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6371-69-68-73-3
    2023T1577-68-69-67+1
    2022T1370-68-74-68E
    2021T3871-75-73-72+3
    2020MC72-71+3

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Hatton's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Hatton's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at even par.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Hatton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1469-70-75-71-3--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT2668-71-70-77+657.500
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT6371-69-68-73-37.000
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT972-74-73-69E180.000
    Jan. 14, 2024Sony Open in HawaiiT1370-65-67-66-1255.200
    Jan. 7, 2024The SentryT1469-62-72-67-22113.125

    Hatton's recent performances

    • Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of even.
    • Hatton has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hatton has averaged 0.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.295

    Hatton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hatton has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.83% in the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season stands at 299.3 yards.
    • On the greens, Hatton has averaged 30.25 Putts Per Round in 2025.
    • Hatton has displayed strong Bogey Avoidance, with only 16.67% of his holes resulting in bogeys or worse this season.
    • He has been making par breakers (birdies or better) on 20.83% of his holes in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the PGA Championship.

