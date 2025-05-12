Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: PGA Championship
Tyrrell Hatton returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Hatton looking to improve on his recent performances in this major event.
Hatton's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|71-69-68-73
|-3
|2023
|T15
|77-68-69-67
|+1
|2022
|T13
|70-68-74-68
|E
|2021
|T38
|71-75-73-72
|+3
|2020
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At the PGA Championship
- In Hatton's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hatton's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at even par.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Hatton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|69-70-75-71
|-3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T26
|68-71-70-77
|+6
|57.500
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T63
|71-69-68-73
|-3
|7.000
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-74-73-69
|E
|180.000
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|70-65-67-66
|-12
|55.200
|Jan. 7, 2024
|The Sentry
|T14
|69-62-72-67
|-22
|113.125
Hatton's recent performances
- Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of even.
- Hatton has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hatton has averaged 0.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.295
Hatton's advanced stats and rankings
- Hatton has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.83% in the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season stands at 299.3 yards.
- On the greens, Hatton has averaged 30.25 Putts Per Round in 2025.
- Hatton has displayed strong Bogey Avoidance, with only 16.67% of his holes resulting in bogeys or worse this season.
- He has been making par breakers (birdies or better) on 20.83% of his holes in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the PGA Championship.
