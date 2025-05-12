PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyler Collet betting profile: PGA Championship

Tyler Collet betting profile: PGA Championship

    Tyler Collet returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. This marks another opportunity for Collet to make his mark in one of golf's major championships.

    Latest odds for Collet at the PGA Championship.

    Collet's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+3
    2022MC79-71+10
    2021MC88-82+26

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Collet's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Collet has missed the cut in each of his three appearances at this event in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Collet's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenT6871-69-68-76-4--
    March 3, 2024Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--

    Collet's recent performances

    • Collet's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 68th with a score of 4-under.
    • He has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Collet has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Collet's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.525

    Collet's advanced stats and rankings

    • Collet has averaged -0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Collet has posted an average of -0.027 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Collet has averaged -0.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Collet has delivered a 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Collet has averaged -0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Collet as of the start of the PGA Championship.

