Tyler Collet betting profile: PGA Championship

Collet has averaged -0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Collet has posted an average of -0.027 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Collet has averaged -0.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Collet has delivered a 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.