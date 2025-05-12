Tyler Collet betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Tyler Collet returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. This marks another opportunity for Collet to make his mark in one of golf's major championships.
Collet's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2022
|MC
|79-71
|+10
|2021
|MC
|88-82
|+26
At the PGA Championship
- In Collet's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Collet has missed the cut in each of his three appearances at this event in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Collet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|--
|March 3, 2024
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
Collet's recent performances
- Collet's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 68th with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Collet has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Collet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.525
Collet's advanced stats and rankings
- Collet has averaged -0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Collet has posted an average of -0.027 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Collet has averaged -0.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Collet has delivered a 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Collet has averaged -0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Collet as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.