Davis Riley betting profile: PGA Championship

Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.534 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.563 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.75% of the time.