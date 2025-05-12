PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18. Riley aims to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Riley at the PGA Championship.

    Riley's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-75+7
    2022T1368-68-73-71E

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of seven-over.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at even par.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-68-69-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-70-68-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship769-70-69-69-790.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3874-66-73-74-122.500
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT664-66-72-68-1852.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4864-71-75-67-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-73-1--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
    • Riley has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged 0.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.5340.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.563-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.2080.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2260.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.6630.573

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.534 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.563 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Riley has accumulated 243 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 94th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

