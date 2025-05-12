Davis Riley betting profile: PGA Championship
Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Davis Riley returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18. Riley aims to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Riley's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|2022
|T13
|68-68-73-71
|E
At the PGA Championship
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of seven-over.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at even par.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-68-69
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|7
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|90.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|74-66-73-74
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|64-66-72-68
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|64-71-75-67
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Riley has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged 0.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.534
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.563
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.208
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.226
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.663
|0.573
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.534 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.563 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 243 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the PGA Championship.
