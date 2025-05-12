Justin Rose betting profile: PGA Championship

Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose is sporting a 0.047 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rose is delivering a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 24.01% of the time.