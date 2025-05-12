PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Justin Rose will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Rose has been a consistent performer in this major, with multiple top-10 finishes in recent years.

    Latest odds for Rose at the PGA Championship.

    Rose's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T670-67-64-69-14
    2023T969-70-69-71-1
    2022T1371-70-71-68E
    2021T872-75-73-67-1
    2020966-68-70-67-9

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Rose has finished in the top 10 in two of his last three appearances at this event.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D70-77+7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4267-72-68-72-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP265-71-75-66-11500.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4772-69-74-76+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT870-73-71-69-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT365-69-68-68-18337.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-80+5--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-66-71-71-6--

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Rose has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.0870.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0470.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.192-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1420.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.0900.325

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose is sporting a 0.047 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose is delivering a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 24.01% of the time.
    • Rose has accumulated 1,038 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the PGA Championship.

