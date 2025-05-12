Justin Rose betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Justin Rose will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Rose has been a consistent performer in this major, with multiple top-10 finishes in recent years.
Rose's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|2023
|T9
|69-70-69-71
|-1
|2022
|T13
|71-70-71-68
|E
|2021
|T8
|72-75-73-67
|-1
|2020
|9
|66-68-70-67
|-9
At the PGA Championship
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Rose has finished in the top 10 in two of his last three appearances at this event.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|70-77
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P2
|65-71-75-66
|-11
|500.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|72-69-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|70-73-71-69
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T3
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|337.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-66-71-71
|-6
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.087
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.047
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.192
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.142
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.090
|0.325
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose is sporting a 0.047 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose is delivering a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 24.01% of the time.
- Rose has accumulated 1,038 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.