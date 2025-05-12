Tony Finau betting profile: PGA Championship

Finau is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau is sporting a -0.147 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Finau is delivering a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.