4H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau betting profile: PGA Championship

    Tony Finau returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Finau looking to improve upon his recent performances in this major event.

    Latest odds for Finau at the PGA Championship.

    Finau's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1865-69-69-70-11
    2023T7272-73-73-77+15
    2022T3069-72-74-68+3
    2021T874-72-70-71-1
    2020T467-70-67-66-10

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fourth at 10-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1565-70-67-70-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3872-70-68-68-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5669-72-76-76+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-70-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3672-71-68-80+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT576-69-67-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1367-67-73-69-1295.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 5th with a score of 8-under.
    • Finau has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2920.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.147-0.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.084-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.024-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.253-0.445

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau is sporting a -0.147 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau is delivering a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
    • Finau has accumulated 563 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

