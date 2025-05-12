Tony Finau betting profile: PGA Championship
Tony Finau returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Finau looking to improve upon his recent performances in this major event.
Finau's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|2023
|T72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|2022
|T30
|69-72-74-68
|+3
|2021
|T8
|74-72-70-71
|-1
|2020
|T4
|67-70-67-66
|-10
At the PGA Championship
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fourth at 10-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|69-72-76-76
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-70-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|72-71-68-80
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|76-69-67-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|67-67-73-69
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 5th with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.292
|0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.147
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.084
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.024
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.253
|-0.445
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau is sporting a -0.147 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau is delivering a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
- Finau has accumulated 563 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the PGA Championship.
