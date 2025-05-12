PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 11, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, looking to improve on his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the PGA Championship.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2672-69-69-65-9
    2023T1872-71-68-71+2
    2022T571-70-69-67-3
    2021MC76-75+7
    2020T2970-64-70-73-3

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 3-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT468-68-67-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage767-66-68-70-13225.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6268-73-74-81+84.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1672-70-69-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1471-66-75-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1175-72-69-68-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT575-68-69-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2271-70-67-70-1038.273
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR Championship2070-67-71-67-10--

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 0.831 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2600.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.6510.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1490.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2430.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.3030.831

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.260 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood is sporting a 0.651 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood is delivering a 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Fleetwood has accumulated 1,113 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the PGA Championship.

