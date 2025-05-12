Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: PGA Championship
Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 11, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, looking to improve on his recent performances in this major championship.
Fleetwood's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|2023
|T18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|2022
|T5
|71-70-69-67
|-3
|2021
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|2020
|T29
|70-64-70-73
|-3
At the PGA Championship
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 3-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|68-68-67-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|7
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|225.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|68-73-74-81
|+8
|4.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|71-66-75-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|75-72-69-68
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|75-68-69-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|71-70-67-70
|-10
|38.273
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-67-71-67
|-10
|--
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 0.831 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.260
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.651
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.149
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.243
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.303
|0.831
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.260 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood is sporting a 0.651 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood is delivering a 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Fleetwood has accumulated 1,113 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the PGA Championship.
