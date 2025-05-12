Tom McKibbin betting profile: PGA Championship
Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland tees off on the fifth hole on day four of the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on March 23, 2025 in Singapore, Singapore. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Tom McKibbin will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is McKibbin's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
McKibbin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T66
|73-72-77-74
|+12
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T41
|74-71-71-72
|+8
|--
McKibbin's recent performances
- McKibbin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he tied for 41st with a score of 8-over.
- McKibbin has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McKibbin has averaged 0.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McKibbin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.428
McKibbin's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, McKibbin has shown strength in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.366.
- McKibbin's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.386 over his last five starts indicates solid performance on the greens.
- His overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.428 in recent tournaments suggests consistent play across all aspects of his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for McKibbin as of the start of the PGA Championship.
