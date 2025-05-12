PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. Kim looks to improve on his previous performance at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the PGA Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2666-71-68-70-9
    2023MC73-75+8
    2022MC78-76+14
    2020MC70-77+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5472-68-71-71-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5273-73-72-79+912.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3674-66-74-69-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-73-69-76E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-76+10--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4473-72-73-73+316.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4467-66-72-73-610.600
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT769-65-68-70-16212.500

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.035-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3790.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.064-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.294-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.0130.129

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim is currently posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (120th), while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim is sporting a 0.379 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.87% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 294 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 81st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

