Tom Kim betting profile: PGA Championship
Tom Kim will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. Kim looks to improve on his previous performance at this major championship.
Kim's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|2022
|MC
|78-76
|+14
|2020
|MC
|70-77
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|73-73-72-79
|+9
|12.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|74-66-74-69
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-73-69-76
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|73-72-73-73
|+3
|16.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T44
|67-66-72-73
|-6
|10.600
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T7
|69-65-68-70
|-16
|212.500
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.035
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.379
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.064
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.294
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.013
|0.129
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim is currently posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (120th), while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim is sporting a 0.379 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.87% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 294 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.
