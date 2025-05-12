Tom Kim betting profile: PGA Championship

Kim is currently posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (120th), while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim is sporting a 0.379 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.77% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.87% of the time.