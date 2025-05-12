Tom Johnson betting profile: PGA Championship
Tom Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Tom Johnson competes in the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks Johnson's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Johnson's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Tom Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T50
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|--
Tom Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he tied for 50th with a score of 3-under.
- Johnson has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tom Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.014
Tom Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has averaged 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnson has averaged -0.314 in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the PGA Championship.
