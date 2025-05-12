PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

Tom Johnson betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Tom Johnson competes in the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks Johnson's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Johnson's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Tom Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT5072-69-71-73-3--

    Tom Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he tied for 50th with a score of 3-under.
    • Johnson has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged -0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tom Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.014

    Tom Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

