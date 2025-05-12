Tom Hoge betting profile: PGA Championship
Tom Hoge returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Hoge will look to improve upon his tie for 23rd place finish in last year's tournament.
Hoge's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|2023
|T58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|2022
|T9
|66-74-70-69
|-1
|2021
|T64
|74-75-74-73
|+8
|2020
|T58
|72-68-72-70
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|68-73-69-72
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|63-71-66-74
|-14
|2.850
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|70-70-66-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-72-70-71
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-68-76
|-4
|87.143
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-72-70-77
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|67-70-71-76
|E
|3.600
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|54
|77-71-73-79
|+12
|11.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Hoge has an average of 0.609 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged 1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.569
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.531
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.096
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.166
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.032
|1.151
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.531 this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 63.56%, placing him 150th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88.
- Hoge has accumulated 836 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of scoring, Hoge breaks par 22.33% of the time, ranking 83rd on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.89% places him 77th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the PGA Championship.
