3H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge betting profile: PGA Championship

    Tom Hoge returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Hoge will look to improve upon his tie for 23rd place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the PGA Championship.

    Hoge's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2366-73-68-67-10
    2023T5874-70-72-74+10
    2022T966-74-70-69-1
    2021T6474-75-74-73+8
    2020T5872-68-72-70+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6368-73-69-72+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3663-71-66-74-142.850
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1870-70-66-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-72-70-71-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-68-76-487.143
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT371-70-71-66-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-72-70-77+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6767-70-71-76E3.600
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5477-71-73-79+1211.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC78-73+9--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Hoge has an average of 0.609 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged 1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.569-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5310.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.0960.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1660.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.0321.151

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.531 this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 63.56%, placing him 150th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88.
    • Hoge has accumulated 836 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of scoring, Hoge breaks par 22.33% of the time, ranking 83rd on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.89% places him 77th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
