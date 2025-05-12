PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Timothy Wiseman betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Timothy Wiseman will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Wiseman at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Wiseman's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Timothy Wiseman's recent performances

    • Wiseman has an average of -0.790 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wiseman has averaged -3.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Timothy Wiseman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---1.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.965

    Timothy Wiseman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wiseman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.790 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wiseman has averaged -1.683 over his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Wiseman has delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wiseman as of the start of the PGA Championship.

