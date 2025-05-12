Timothy Wiseman betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Timothy Wiseman will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Wiseman's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Timothy Wiseman's recent performances
- Wiseman has an average of -0.790 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wiseman has averaged -3.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Timothy Wiseman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.965
Timothy Wiseman's advanced stats and rankings
- Wiseman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.790 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wiseman has averaged -1.683 over his last five starts.
- On the greens, Wiseman has delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wiseman as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.