Thriston Lawrence betting profile: PGA Championship
Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Thriston Lawrence returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Lawrence looking to improve on his previous performances.
Lawrence's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|2023
|T62
|75-69-73-74
|+11
At the PGA Championship
- In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Lawrence's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 62nd at 11-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Lawrence's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-68-73
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|72-65-71-71
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 54th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- Lawrence has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has averaged -1.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.005
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.651
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.266
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.689
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-1.612
|-1.236
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
- Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence has sported a -0.651 mark that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 182nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and he ranks 184th by breaking par 17.36% of the time.
- Lawrence has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 209th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the PGA Championship.
