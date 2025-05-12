PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)

    Thriston Lawrence returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Lawrence looking to improve on his previous performances.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the PGA Championship.

    Lawrence's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-78+11
    2023T6275-69-73-74+11

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Lawrence's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 62nd at 11-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Lawrence's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-76+11--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-69+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-70-68-73-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5972-65-71-71-54.900
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-75+9--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Lawrence's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 54th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
    • Lawrence has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lawrence has averaged -1.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0050.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.651-0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.266-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.689-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Total182-1.612-1.236

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence has sported a -0.651 mark that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 182nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and he ranks 184th by breaking par 17.36% of the time.
    • Lawrence has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 209th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

