Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: PGA Championship
ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament is set to take place May 15-18, with Olesen looking to improve upon his performance from last year.
Olesen's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|69-71-69-70
|-5
|2023
|MC
|74-77
|+11
At the PGA Championship
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|64-72-69-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|71-73-70-69
|-1
|17.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|70-67-68-72
|-7
|7.750
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T43
|72-73-76-71
|+8
|15.750
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 1.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.334
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.412
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.117
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.227
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.089
|1.060
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.334 ranks 32nd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Olesen sports a 0.412 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen has delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Olesen ranks tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.73% and 85th in Par Breakers at 22.22%.
- He has accumulated 183 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the PGA Championship.
