33M AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament is set to take place May 15-18, with Olesen looking to improve upon his performance from last year.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the PGA Championship.

    Olesen's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5369-71-69-70-5
    2023MC74-77+11

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT764-72-69-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-67-70-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3671-73-70-69-117.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4970-67-68-72-77.750
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT4372-73-76-71+815.750

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 1.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3340.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4120.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.1170.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2270.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0891.060

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.334 ranks 32nd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Olesen sports a 0.412 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen has delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
    • Olesen ranks tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.73% and 85th in Par Breakers at 22.22%.
    • He has accumulated 183 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 121st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the PGA Championship.

