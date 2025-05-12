Takumi Kanaya betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. The Japanese golfer aims to improve upon his past performances in this major tournament.
Kanaya's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|2022
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|2021
|MC
|75-86
|+17
At the PGA Championship
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Kanaya has missed the cut in all of his appearances at this event in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|12.133
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T32
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|24.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.155
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.431
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.176
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.499
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.398
|0.547
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.155 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.8 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.431 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 67.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Kanaya ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.90% and 125th in Par Breakers at 20.97%.
- He has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.