2H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. The Japanese golfer aims to improve upon his past performances in this major tournament.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the PGA Championship.

    Kanaya's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-69+2
    2022MC77-76+13
    2021MC75-86+17

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Kanaya has missed the cut in all of his appearances at this event in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3469-67-70-69-1312.133
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3266-69-72-67-1024.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.155-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.431-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1760.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.4990.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3980.547

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.155 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.8 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.431 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 67.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
    • Kanaya ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.90% and 125th in Par Breakers at 20.97%.
    • He has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 137th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the PGA Championship.

