Taylor Moore betting profile: PGA Championship

Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.428 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.108 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 22.51% of the time.