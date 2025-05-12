PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole prior to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore returns to the PGA Championship after a strong showing last year. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Moore at the PGA Championship.

    Moore's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1267-68-69-68-12
    2023T7274-69-78-74+15

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2569-69-68-69-921.623
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-71+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3371-68-73-74-227.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4269-68-71-68-811.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3468-71-67-69-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT965-69-68-68-1475.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2273-68-70-67-1038.273
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5674-71-69-80+65.200

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Moore has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged -0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4280.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.108-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3560.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.223-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.453-0.047

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.428 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.108 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
    • Moore has accumulated 279 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 86th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

