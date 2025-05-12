Taylor Moore betting profile: PGA Championship
Taylor Moore of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole prior to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore returns to the PGA Championship after a strong showing last year. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Moore's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|2023
|T72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
At the PGA Championship
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-69-68-69
|-9
|21.623
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|27.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-71-67-69
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T9
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|75.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|73-68-70-67
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|74-71-69-80
|+6
|5.200
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.428
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.108
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.356
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.223
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.453
|-0.047
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.428 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.108 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
- Moore has accumulated 279 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the PGA Championship.
