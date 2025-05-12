Thomas Detry betting profile: PGA Championship
Thomas Detry returns to the PGA Championship with momentum from his T4 finish in last year's event. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Detry's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|2023
|T40
|74-71-73-68
|+6
|2021
|MC
|76-75
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Detry's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|30.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|73-65-69-70
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|69-67-67-71
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-71-72-67
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|53
|76-71-75-75
|+9
|11.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|66-64-65-65
|-24
|500.000
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
- Detry has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.280
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.025
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.048
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.318
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.525
|0.380
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.025 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
- Detry has accumulated 949 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the PGA Championship.
