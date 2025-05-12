Thomas Detry betting profile: PGA Championship

Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.025 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.