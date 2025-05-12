PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry betting profile: PGA Championship

    Thomas Detry returns to the PGA Championship with momentum from his T4 finish in last year's event. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Detry at the PGA Championship.

    Detry's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T466-67-70-66-15
    2023T4074-71-73-68+6
    2021MC76-75+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Detry's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-69-73-68-530.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3273-65-69-70-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4769-67-67-71-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-71-72-67-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-68+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5376-71-75-75+911.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open166-64-65-65-24500.000

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
    • Detry has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.280-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.0250.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0480.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3180.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5250.380

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.025 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
    • Detry has accumulated 949 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

