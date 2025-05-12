Taylor Pendrith betting profile: PGA Championship

Pendrith has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.

Pendrith has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.