PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada looks on while playing the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada looks on while playing the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Pendrith looking to improve on his past performances at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the PGA Championship.

    Pendrith's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+1
    2023T2970-69-74-72+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 5-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6566-70-76-71+37.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4273-71-67-68-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-75+8--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-65-70-65-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3869-70-73-75-122.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT5074-74-75-71+612.750
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT967-70-69-67-15151.667

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6320.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2540.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.328-0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.2180.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3400.776

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.632 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.254 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
    • Pendrith has accumulated 508 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW