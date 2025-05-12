Taylor Pendrith betting profile: PGA Championship
Taylor Pendrith of Canada looks on while playing the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Pendrith looking to improve on his past performances at this major championship.
Pendrith's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2023
|T29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 5-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|65
|66-70-76-71
|+3
|7.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|73-71-67-68
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-65-70-65
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|69-70-73-75
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|74-74-75-71
|+6
|12.750
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|151.667
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.632
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.254
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.328
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.218
|0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.340
|0.776
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.632 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.254 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 508 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the PGA Championship.
