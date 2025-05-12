PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sungjae Im tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Im will look to improve on his recent performances at this major championship.

    Im's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+3
    2023MC80-73+13
    2021T1770-72-73-73E
    2020MC73-71+4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at even par.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2369-66-67-72-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3367-68-67-70-1220.583
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1169-69-68-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT571-70-71-69-7287.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6068-69-69-70-45.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6176-66-76-76+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1976-67-74-70-155.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC74-75+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5769-69-67-75-45.100

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4250.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-0.783-0.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4150.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.408-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.4650.197

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.425 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im is sporting a -0.783 mark that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im is delivering a 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 25.71% of the time.
    • Im has accumulated 1,043 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

