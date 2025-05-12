Sungjae Im betting profile: PGA Championship
Sungjae Im tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Im will look to improve on his recent performances at this major championship.
Im's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2023
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|2021
|T17
|70-72-73-73
|E
|2020
|MC
|73-71
|+4
At the PGA Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at even par.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|67-68-67-70
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|69-69-68-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|60
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|76-66-76-76
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|76-67-74-70
|-1
|55.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|69-69-67-75
|-4
|5.100
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Im has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.425
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-0.783
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.415
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.408
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.465
|0.197
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.425 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im is sporting a -0.783 mark that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im is delivering a 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 25.71% of the time.
- Im has accumulated 1,043 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the PGA Championship.
