Stephan Jaeger betting profile: PGA Championship

Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this major tournament.
Jaeger's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|2023
|T50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished 76th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 7-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|64-70-73-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-69-71
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|72-74-73-78
|+9
|12.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-64-67-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-69-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|95.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|75-70-74-72
|+3
|16.125
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.181
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.330
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.303
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.300
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.752
|0.447
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger is sporting a 0.330 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger is delivering a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 24.57% of the time.
- Jaeger has accumulated 674 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the PGA Championship.
