4H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this major tournament.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the PGA Championship.

    Jaeger's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20247670-71-70-78+5
    2023T5072-70-69-76+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished 76th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 7-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT765-69-70-66-10187.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5664-70-73-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-69-71-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5272-74-73-78+912.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-64-67-67-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-69-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2068-71-70-75-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT666-64-66-71-1795.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4475-70-74-72+316.125

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.181-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3300.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.3030.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.300-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7520.447

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger is sporting a 0.330 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger is delivering a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 24.57% of the time.
    • Jaeger has accumulated 674 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

