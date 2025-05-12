Si Woo Kim betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Si Woo Kim of South Korea looks on while playing the 17th hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kim looks to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.
Kim's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2022
|T60
|71-72-76-70
|+9
|2021
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|2020
|T13
|69-68-68-68
|-7
At the PGA Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-68-71-69
|-7
|58.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|68-64-66-74
|-12
|175.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|71-70-78-68
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|70-72-73-72
|-1
|55.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-70-72-70
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|40.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.351
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.283
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.393
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.316
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.710
|0.652
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.283 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 588 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.