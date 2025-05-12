PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea looks on while playing the 17th hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)



    Si Woo Kim will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kim looks to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the PGA Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-74+5
    2023MC73-73+6
    2022T6071-72-76-70+9
    2021MC75-76+7
    2020T1369-68-68-68-7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-68-71-69-758.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1567-69-67-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT868-64-66-74-12175.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3871-70-78-68-122.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1970-72-73-72-155.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2474-70-72-70-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2174-66-67-67-1040.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3510.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2830.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3930.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.316-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7100.652

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.283 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 588 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

