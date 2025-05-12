Shaun Micheel betting profile: PGA Championship
Shaun Micheel tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the Sanford International 2024 at Minnehaha Country Club on September 13, 2024 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Shaun Micheel will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. Micheel has struggled in recent years at this major championship, failing to make the cut in his last five appearances.
Micheel's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|2023
|MC
|81-82
|+23
|2022
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|2021
|MC
|81-80
|+17
|2020
|MC
|72-77
|+9
At the PGA Championship
- In Micheel's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Micheel has missed the cut in each of his last five appearances at this event.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Micheel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
Micheel's recent performances
- Micheel's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the PGA Championship with a score of 10-over.
- He has an average of -0.841 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Micheel has an average of -1.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -5.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Micheel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.096
Micheel's advanced stats and rankings
- Micheel has struggled with his overall game recently, posting an average of -5.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.
- His approach play has been particularly challenging, with an average of -2.437 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Micheel's putting has also been below average, with -1.144 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Micheel as of the start of the PGA Championship.
