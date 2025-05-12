PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Shaun Micheel betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shaun Micheel tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the Sanford International 2024 at Minnehaha Country Club on September 13, 2024 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Shaun Micheel will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. Micheel has struggled in recent years at this major championship, failing to make the cut in his last five appearances.

    Latest odds for Micheel at the PGA Championship.

    Micheel's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-76+10
    2023MC81-82+23
    2022MC76-77+13
    2021MC81-80+17
    2020MC72-77+9

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Micheel's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Micheel has missed the cut in each of his last five appearances at this event.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Micheel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC76-76+10--

    Micheel's recent performances

    • Micheel's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the PGA Championship with a score of 10-over.
    • He has an average of -0.841 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Micheel has an average of -1.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -5.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Micheel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.096

    Micheel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Micheel has struggled with his overall game recently, posting an average of -5.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.
    • His approach play has been particularly challenging, with an average of -2.437 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Micheel's putting has also been below average, with -1.144 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Micheel as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

