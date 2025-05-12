Shane Lowry betting profile: PGA Championship
Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 11, 2025 in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Shane Lowry returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. Lowry looks to build on his recent strong performances in this major tournament.
Lowry's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|2023
|T12
|73-67-71-69
|E
|2022
|T23
|70-72-71-69
|+2
|2021
|T4
|73-71-73-69
|-2
|2020
|T66
|68-72-69-74
|+3
At the PGA Championship
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 2-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-70
|-14
|375.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|68-70-67-70
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|71-68-72-81
|+4
|19.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|72-71-74-67
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|7
|69-67-76-70
|-6
|225.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|73-73-74-70
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|66-70-65-68
|-19
|400.000
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.294
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.805
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.361
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.098
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.558
|0.885
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry ranks fourth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an impressive 1.558 average.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.805 ranks eighth on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.37% places him 96th.
- Lowry's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.361 ranks 15th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lowry has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.098, ranking 81st. He ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26.
- Lowry ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,303 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the PGA Championship.
