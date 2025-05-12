PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 11, 2025 in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. Lowry looks to build on his recent strong performances in this major tournament.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the PGA Championship.

    Lowry's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T669-69-62-70-14
    2023T1273-67-71-69E
    2022T2370-72-71-69+2
    2021T473-71-73-69-2
    2020T6668-72-69-74+3

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 2-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT264-65-67-70-14375.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1868-70-67-70-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4271-68-72-81+419.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-67-70-70-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2072-71-74-67-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard769-67-76-70-6225.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1166-68-70-67-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3973-73-74-70+219.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am266-70-65-68-19400.000

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Lowry has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 0.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2940.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.8050.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3610.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.098-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.5580.885

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry ranks fourth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an impressive 1.558 average.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.805 ranks eighth on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.37% places him 96th.
    • Lowry's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.361 ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Lowry has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.098, ranking 81st. He ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26.
    • Lowry ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,303 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the PGA Championship.

