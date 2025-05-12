Sergio Garcia betting profile: PGA Championship
Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Sergio Garcia will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. Garcia looks to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.
Garcia's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|2021
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|2020
|MC
|73-73
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Garcia's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Garcia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T12
|69-71-71-70
|+1
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
Garcia's recent performances
- Garcia's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 1-over.
- Garcia has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garcia has averaged 1.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garcia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.084
Garcia's advanced stats and rankings
- Garcia's Greens in Regulation Percentage for the 2025 season is 63.89%.
- His average Driving Distance for 2025 is 288.0 yards.
- Garcia is averaging 32.00 Putts Per Round in the 2025 season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate for 2025 stands at 22.22%.
- Garcia's Par Breakers percentage for the 2025 season is 11.11%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garcia as of the start of the PGA Championship.
