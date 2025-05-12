Sepp Straka betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this major championship.
Straka's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2023
|T7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|2022
|78
|71-72-79-76
|+18
|2020
|T66
|70-71-71-71
|+3
At the PGA Championship
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for seventh at 2-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|1
|63-67-66-68
|-16
|700.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-70-67-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-74
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|77-66-69-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|67-67-67-70
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|70-68-68-66
|-12
|55.000
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 0.872 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.209
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.087
|1.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.084
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.328
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.540
|0.872
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.087 ranks second on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.57% also ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Straka sports a 0.209 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 137th.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
- Straka ranks sixth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.38% and second in Par Breakers at 27.66%.
- With 2,129 FedExCup Regular Season points, Straka currently ranks second on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.