Sepp Straka betting profile: PGA Championship

    Sepp Straka returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Straka at the PGA Championship.

    Straka's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-73+2
    2023T769-71-73-65-2
    20227871-72-79-76+18
    2020T6670-71-71-71+3

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Straka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for seventh at 2-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship163-67-66-68-16700.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-70-67-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-71+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1470-68-71-74-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT577-66-69-69-7287.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1167-67-67-70-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-76+10--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open1570-68-68-66-1255.000

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 0.872 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2090.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0871.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.084-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.328-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.5400.872

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.087 ranks second on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.57% also ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Straka sports a 0.209 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 137th.
    • On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
    • Straka ranks sixth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.38% and second in Par Breakers at 27.66%.
    • With 2,129 FedExCup Regular Season points, Straka currently ranks second on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW