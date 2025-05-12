PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power competes in the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Power will look to build on his past performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Power at the PGA Championship.

    Power's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-74+9
    2022T971-69-67-72-1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Power's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3464-76-69-69-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-68-71-73-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-72-70-66-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2469-73-74-70-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3671-67-69-70-716.500

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1070.0000.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.060-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2840.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.317-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.0270.268

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.060 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
    • Power has accumulated 232 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW