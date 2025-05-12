Seamus Power betting profile: PGA Championship
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Seamus Power competes in the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Power will look to build on his past performances in this major championship.
Power's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|2022
|T9
|71-69-67-72
|-1
At the PGA Championship
- In Power's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|64-76-69-69
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-68-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-72-70-66
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|69-73-74-70
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|16.500
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
- Power has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.000
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.060
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.284
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.317
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.027
|0.268
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.060 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
- Power has accumulated 232 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the PGA Championship.
