Scottie Scheffler betting profile: PGA Championship

Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.716 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sports a 1.224 mark that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.45% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 26.54% of the time.