Scottie Scheffler betting profile: PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler returns to Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Scheffler aims to improve on his tied for eighth finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the PGA Championship.

    Scheffler's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T867-66-73-65-13
    2023T267-68-73-65-7
    2022MC71-75+6
    2021T872-74-71-70-1
    2020T466-71-65-68-10

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson161-63-66-63-31500.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-70-68-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament468-71-72-69-8325.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT267-62-69-63-19245.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-70-72-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1171-72-71-70-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT370-67-76-66-9337.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2569-66-68-72-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT967-70-69-67-15151.667
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR Championship165-66-66-67-30--

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7160.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2241.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green950.014-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4400.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.3942.447

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.716 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sports a 1.224 mark that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 26.54% of the time.
    • Scheffler ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 9.57% and fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,928 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the PGA Championship.

