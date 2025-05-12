Scottie Scheffler betting profile: PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler returns to Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Scheffler aims to improve on his tied for eighth finish in last year's tournament.
Scheffler's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|2023
|T2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|2021
|T8
|72-74-71-70
|-1
|2020
|T4
|66-71-65-68
|-10
At the PGA Championship
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|61-63-66-63
|-31
|500.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-70-68-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|4
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|67-62-69-63
|-19
|245.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T3
|70-67-76-66
|-9
|337.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|151.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|1
|65-66-66-67
|-30
|--
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.716
|0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.224
|1.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|0.014
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.440
|0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.394
|2.447
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.716 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sports a 1.224 mark that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 26.54% of the time.
- Scheffler ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 9.57% and fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,928 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the PGA Championship.
