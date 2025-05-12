PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens betting profile: PGA Championship

    Sam Stevens will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. This marks his second appearance in the tournament, looking to improve on his previous performance.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the PGA Championship.

    Stevens' recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T7271-72-73-79+15

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 15-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2364-71-69-70-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson365-65-70-64-20190.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-73-67-71-39.536
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-65-69-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-71-75-73+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4078-70-74-70+418.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
    • Stevens has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.270-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.089-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.0590.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1490.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3890.642

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a -0.089 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 724 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

