Sam Stevens betting profile: PGA Championship

Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a -0.089 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.71% of the time.