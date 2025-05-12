Sam Stevens betting profile: PGA Championship
Sam Stevens will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. This marks his second appearance in the tournament, looking to improve on his previous performance.
Stevens' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
At the PGA Championship
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 15-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|64-71-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|65-65-70-64
|-20
|190.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-73-67-71
|-3
|9.536
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-65-69-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|78-70-74-70
|+4
|18.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
- Stevens has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.270
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.089
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.059
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.149
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.389
|0.642
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a -0.089 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 724 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.