5H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns betting profile: PGA Championship

    Sam Burns will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. This tournament marks another opportunity for Burns to make his mark in a major championship.

    Latest odds for Burns at the PGA Championship.

    Burns' recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-73+3
    2023MC74-80+14
    2022T2071-67-71-72+1
    2021WD-

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 20th at 1-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-70-67-73-530.250
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-69-69-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4673-70-75-75+516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4876-71-73-74+613.875
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2471-74-72-69-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4970-69-74-66-57.288

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 5th with a score of 17-under.
    • Burns has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.084-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.541-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.087-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9971.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4540.652

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns is first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.997.
    • His Driving Distance average of 304.5 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • Burns has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 51st in that category.
    • He ranks 13th on TOUR with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07.
    • Burns is breaking par 25.12% of the time, which ranks 16th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
