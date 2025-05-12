Sam Burns betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Sam Burns will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. This tournament marks another opportunity for Burns to make his mark in a major championship.
Burns' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2023
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|2022
|T20
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|2021
|WD
|-
At the PGA Championship
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 20th at 1-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|30.250
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|73-70-75-75
|+5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|76-71-73-74
|+6
|13.875
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|71-74-72-69
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|70-69-74-66
|-5
|7.288
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 5th with a score of 17-under.
- Burns has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.084
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.541
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.087
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.997
|1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.454
|0.652
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns is first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.997.
- His Driving Distance average of 304.5 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- Burns has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 51st in that category.
- He ranks 13th on TOUR with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07.
- Burns is breaking par 25.12% of the time, which ranks 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.