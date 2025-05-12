Sam Burns betting profile: PGA Championship

Burns has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 5th with a score of 17-under.

Burns has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.