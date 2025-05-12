PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala betting profile: PGA Championship

    Sahith Theegala returns to the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 12th in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the PGA Championship.

    Theegala's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1265-67-67-73-12
    2023T4071-71-71-73+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D69-71-78+8--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6975-68-73-69+16.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-72-73-71E37.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6770-67-71-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3669-72-70-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-67-77-73+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1772-76-69-68-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5774-66-69-71-45.100

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
    • Theegala has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.1350.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.358-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green930.0240.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.001-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.468-0.408

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 ranks 134th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Theegala sports a -0.358 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 96th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53.
    • Theegala ranks 93rd in Par Breakers, converting 22.00% of his holes into birdies or better.
    • He has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 110th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the PGA Championship.

