Sahith Theegala betting profile: PGA Championship
Sahith Theegala returns to the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 12th in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Theegala's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|2023
|T40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|69-71-78
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-68-73-69
|+1
|6.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-72-73-71
|E
|37.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|70-67-71-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-67-77-73
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|72-76-69-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|74-66-69-71
|-4
|5.100
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
- Theegala has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.135
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.358
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|0.024
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.001
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.468
|-0.408
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 ranks 134th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Theegala sports a -0.358 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 96th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53.
- Theegala ranks 93rd in Par Breakers, converting 22.00% of his holes into birdies or better.
- He has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 110th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the PGA Championship.
