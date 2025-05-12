PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ryo Hisatsune returns to the PGA Championship after a solid performance in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the PGA Championship.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1871-68-67-67-11

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-70-70-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-68-69-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-67-73-74-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4767-69-70-68-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-66-71-68-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1066-68-68-68-1470.000

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1830.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.282-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1810.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0820.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5640.429

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.282 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
    • Hisatsune ranks 25th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.36% and has accumulated 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 70th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW