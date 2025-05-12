Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Ryo Hisatsune returns to the PGA Championship after a solid performance in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Hisatsune's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
At the PGA Championship
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-67-73-74
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-66-71-68
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T10
|66-68-68-68
|-14
|70.000
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.183
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.282
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.181
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.564
|0.429
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.282 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
- Hisatsune ranks 25th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.36% and has accumulated 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 70th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.