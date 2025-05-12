Ryan Fox betting profile: PGA Championship
Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox is set to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Fox looking to improve on his recent performances in this major event.
Fox's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|2023
|T23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|2022
|54
|70-70-70-77
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished 75th with a score of 2-over.
- Fox's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for 23rd at 3-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|P1
|65-70-68-66
|-15
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|66-71-70-72
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-71-73-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|68-65-65-71
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|68-74-74-69
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.063
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.287
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|0.003
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.149
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.502
|-0.182
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.063 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.287 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox is delivering a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
- Fox has accumulated 422 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the PGA Championship.
