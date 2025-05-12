Ryan Fox betting profile: PGA Championship

Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.063 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.287 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fox is delivering a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.