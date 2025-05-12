PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox is set to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Fox looking to improve on his recent performances in this major event.

    Latest odds for Fox at the PGA Championship.

    Fox's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20247572-68-72-74+2
    2023T2368-73-71-71+3
    20225470-70-70-77+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished 75th with a score of 2-over.
    • Fox's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for 23rd at 3-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicP165-70-68-66-15300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6066-71-70-72-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-71-73-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1568-65-65-71-1153.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4768-74-74-69+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2072-70-72-70-448.300
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0630.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.287-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green1000.003-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.149-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.502-0.182

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.063 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.287 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox is delivering a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
    • Fox has accumulated 422 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW