4H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley hits his tee shot at the 16th hole during the second round of Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 9, 2025 in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)



    Russell Henley returns to the PGA Championship, which will be held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Henley finished tied for 23rd in last year's tournament with a score of 10-under par.

    Latest odds for Henley at the PGA Championship.

    Henley's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2370-69-66-69-10
    2023MC73-74+7
    2022T6070-73-70-76+9
    2021T7178-70-74-75+9
    2020T3771-69-71-68-1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4665-74-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-68-70-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-68+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-70-74-69-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard172-68-67-70-11700.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT663-70-66-70-1591.667
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3972-71-75-72+219.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT564-69-71-67-17287.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1066-67-67-68-1263.667
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3070-69-68-68-1731.750

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 1.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.0490.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5770.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3650.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3660.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.2601.796

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.577 ranks 16th on TOUR this season. He ranks fourth with a 71.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley sports a 0.365 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Henley is delivering a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71.
    • Henley ranks ninth in Par Breakers, breaking par 25.73% of the time, and 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.87%.
    • He has accumulated 1,418 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    

    

