Russell Henley betting profile: PGA Championship
Russell Henley hits his tee shot at the 16th hole during the second round of Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 9, 2025 in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Russell Henley returns to the PGA Championship, which will be held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Henley finished tied for 23rd in last year's tournament with a score of 10-under par.
Henley's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|2022
|T60
|70-73-70-76
|+9
|2021
|T71
|78-70-74-75
|+9
|2020
|T37
|71-69-71-68
|-1
At the PGA Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|65-74-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-68-70-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-70-74-69
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|72-68-67-70
|-11
|700.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|63-70-66-70
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|72-71-75-72
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T5
|64-69-71-67
|-17
|287.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|66-67-67-68
|-12
|63.667
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T30
|70-69-68-68
|-17
|31.750
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 1.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.049
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.577
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.365
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.366
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.260
|1.796
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.577 ranks 16th on TOUR this season. He ranks fourth with a 71.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley sports a 0.365 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Henley is delivering a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71.
- Henley ranks ninth in Par Breakers, breaking par 25.73% of the time, and 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.87%.
- He has accumulated 1,418 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the PGA Championship.
