Rupe Taylor betting profile: PGA Championship

    Rupe Taylor will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks Taylor's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Taylor's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Rupe Taylor's recent performances

    • No recent performance data available.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Rupe Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats or rankings available.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    PGA Championship

    ENG
    L. Donald
    11:00AM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    11:00AM UTC
    GER
    M. Kaymer
    11:00AM UTC
    ENG
    J. Parry
    11:05AM UTC*
    USA
    J. Hicks
    11:05AM UTC*
    NZL
    R. Fox
    11:05AM UTC*
    USA
    J. Somers
    11:11AM UTC
    USA
    T. Moore
    11:11AM UTC
    ESP
    D. Puig
    11:11AM UTC
    USA
    A. Chi
    11:16AM UTC*
    USA
    P. Fishburn
    11:16AM UTC*
    IRL
    S. Power
    11:16AM UTC*
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    11:22AM UTC
    USA
    N. Ishee
    11:22AM UTC
    SWE
    A. Noren
    11:22AM UTC
