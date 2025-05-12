Robert MacIntyre betting profile: PGA Championship

MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.504 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.363 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, MacIntyre is delivering a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.

MacIntyre has accumulated 526 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th on TOUR.