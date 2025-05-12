PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland looks on while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to tee off May 15-18. MacIntyre looks to build on his T8 finish in last year's edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the PGA Championship.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T866-69-66-70-13
    2023MC76-76+12
    20227770-71-80-76+17
    2021T4975-73-72-73+5
    2020T6673-67-74-69+3

    At the PGA Championship

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3469-68-72-67-422.656
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6671-68-73-71-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship969-70-72-69-8200.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1174-71-68-71-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT668-69-65-67-1591.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-72-70-70-817.625
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5368-68-71-67-66.050

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5040.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3630.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.004-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.2490.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6140.600

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.504 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.363 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre is delivering a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has accumulated 526 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43% ranks 26th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

