Robert MacIntyre betting profile: PGA Championship
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland looks on while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to tee off May 15-18. MacIntyre looks to build on his T8 finish in last year's edition of the tournament.
MacIntyre's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|2023
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|2022
|77
|70-71-80-76
|+17
|2021
|T49
|75-73-72-73
|+5
|2020
|T66
|73-67-74-69
|+3
At the PGA Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|22.656
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|200.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-71-68-71
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T6
|68-69-65-67
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-72-70-70
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|6.050
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.504
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.363
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.004
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.249
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.614
|0.600
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.504 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.363 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre is delivering a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 526 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43% ranks 26th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the PGA Championship.
