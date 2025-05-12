PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks Hoey's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Hoey's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-70-69-64-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5263-73-68-73-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-68-71-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-66-68-64-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-69-78-66-227.600
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-69-70-68-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2566-69-68-70-1131.000

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6560.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4700.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0760.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting183-0.9770.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2250.381

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.656 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.470 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 183rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 181st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.89, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
    • Hoey has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 100th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

