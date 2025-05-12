Richard Hoey betting profile: PGA Championship
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Richard Hoey tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks Hoey's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Hoey's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|63-73-68-73
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-66-68-64
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-69-78-66
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-69-70-68
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|66-69-68-70
|-11
|31.000
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.656
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.470
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.076
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-0.977
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.225
|0.381
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.656 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.470 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 183rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 181st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.89, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 100th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the PGA Championship.
