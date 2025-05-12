PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 11, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Fowler looking to improve on his recent performances at this major event.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the PGA Championship.

    Fowler's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6372-69-69-71-3
    2023MC73-73+6
    2022T2371-70-71-70+2
    2021T871-76-69-71-1
    2020MC73-69+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1563-71-69-69-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6872-67-72-73E6.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3075-65-73-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5269-68-69-69-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7168-71-82-79+126.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1864-68-68-72-1243.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3977-69-70-74+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenW/D74+3--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5368-69-72-73-610.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2169-62-71-71-1536.625

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged -0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1250.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.130-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.180-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.108-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.293-0.337

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler is sporting a -0.130 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
    • Fowler has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 97th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

