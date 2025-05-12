Rickie Fowler betting profile: PGA Championship

Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler is sporting a -0.130 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.