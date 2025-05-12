Rickie Fowler betting profile: PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 11, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Fowler looking to improve on his recent performances at this major event.
Fowler's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2022
|T23
|71-70-71-70
|+2
|2021
|T8
|71-76-69-71
|-1
|2020
|MC
|73-69
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|63-71-69-69
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|68
|72-67-72-73
|E
|6.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|75-65-73-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|71
|68-71-82-79
|+12
|6.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|64-68-68-72
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|77-69-70-74
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|68-69-72-73
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|69-62-71-71
|-15
|36.625
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged -0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.125
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.130
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.180
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.108
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.293
|-0.337
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler is sporting a -0.130 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the PGA Championship.
